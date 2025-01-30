Sections
January 30, 2025

Donna Gail Janikowski

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donna Gail Janikowski, who left us peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Donna lived a life full of love, joy and adventure.

Born on Dec. 9, 1948, Donna was a vibrant and caring soul who treasured her family above all else. As a mother, she was the cornerstone of her family, always there with open arms, a listening ear and a heart full of love.

Donna had a passion for entertaining, hosting family gatherings, holiday meals or casual get-togethers, she made every occasion feel special. Her culinary talents were unmatched, and her kitchen was often filled with the smells of delicious meals she lovingly prepared. She prepared meals for an army even though it may have been for a few. She spent countless hours cooking with her son Dennis, passing down the dishes from her family that there were no written down recipes for.

Gift-giving was one of Donna’s greatest joys. One of her many traditions was giving Christmas ornaments to her children and grandchildren at Thanksgiving to start their own collections.

Travel was another of Donna’s great passions although taken away from her later in life from illness. Some of her fondest stories were from cruises that she took with her husband Dennis and parents William and Margaret. Her travels to Hawaii where she was able to renew her vows were on display on the walls of the homes no matter where she lived.

Donna leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and warmth that will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Dennis; son Dennis (Tiffany) Janikowski; daughter Theresa (Nate) Canfield; grandchildren Stephen, Katie, Jessie and Sydney; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.

