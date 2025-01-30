It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donna Gail Janikowski, who left us peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Donna lived a life full of love, joy and adventure.

Born on Dec. 9, 1948, Donna was a vibrant and caring soul who treasured her family above all else. As a mother, she was the cornerstone of her family, always there with open arms, a listening ear and a heart full of love.

Donna had a passion for entertaining, hosting family gatherings, holiday meals or casual get-togethers, she made every occasion feel special. Her culinary talents were unmatched, and her kitchen was often filled with the smells of delicious meals she lovingly prepared. She prepared meals for an army even though it may have been for a few. She spent countless hours cooking with her son Dennis, passing down the dishes from her family that there were no written down recipes for.