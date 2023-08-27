Donna Isabelle Neumayer

Donna Isabelle Neumayer was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the age of 96.

She was born in 1927 in Astoria, Ore., to William and Lutie Dawson. Donna’s childhood years were spent on a dairy farm in Skamokawa, Wash. The family later moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where she graduated from high school. There she met the love of her life, John Neumayer. After attending Washington State University and John returning from World War Il, they were married in 1948. Moving to Lewiston, in 1959, they raised three children, Bill, Bob and Kathy. Donna worked as a medical receptionist for many years including her final and long-term position as office manager for Drs. Daniel Miller and Collin Doyle at Valley Ears, Nose and Throat Clinic.