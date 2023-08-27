Donna Isabelle Neumayer was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the age of 96.
She was born in 1927 in Astoria, Ore., to William and Lutie Dawson. Donna’s childhood years were spent on a dairy farm in Skamokawa, Wash. The family later moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where she graduated from high school. There she met the love of her life, John Neumayer. After attending Washington State University and John returning from World War Il, they were married in 1948. Moving to Lewiston, in 1959, they raised three children, Bill, Bob and Kathy. Donna worked as a medical receptionist for many years including her final and long-term position as office manager for Drs. Daniel Miller and Collin Doyle at Valley Ears, Nose and Throat Clinic.
During her retirement years she and John enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren, particularly feeding ducks, watching sports and hosting holidays with her many boxes of decorations. She also loved volunteering as a “Pink Lady” at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for several years.
Donna was the family organizer and loved planning summer vacations, especially to Priest Lake. There, she would regularly meet with two lifetime college girlfriends and their families to relax and reminisce while enjoying the crystal-clear waters.
To her family and close friends, Donna/Mom/Grandma will always be remembered for her love of welcoming people into her home with open arms. Helping to feed and entertain guests was one of her greatest joys.
Donna is survived by her sons Bill (Kathy) and Bob (Fiona); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Dorothy King, Polly Parisot and Helen Harris; brothers-in-law Don McNall and Jim Neumayer and many nieces and nephews. Her husband John (2016), daughter Katherine (2012) and sister Ellen Gimlin Keatts preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank Amy Rogers and the staff at Unique Senior Care for their kind and compassionate care of our mom.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Sept. 1, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Katherine Neumayer Rake Memorial Scholarship Fund at All Saints Catholic School, 3326 14th St. Lewiston, ID 83501, or to a charity of your choice.