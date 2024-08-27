Donna Lohman

Donna Mae Lohman was born March 26, 1936, in Minot, N.D., to A.O. and Mamie Kanikkeberg. She passed away in her home on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

As a teenager, Donna always had a job. Starting out at the bowling alley setting pins, she next moved onto the telephone company and then Burt’s Cafe. After graduating high school in 1954, Donna attended the University of Idaho for a year and a half and was a part of the Vandaleer Choir.

Donna married her husband, Jack Lohman, on Oct. 21, 1956, at the Kendrick Methodist Church, and they were blessed with two children, Janet and Doug.

After getting married, Donna worked at the Farmer’s Bank in Kendrick, which was founded by her father. With children on the way, she decided to be home on the farm and take on the roles of being a mother, a fantastic cook to many workers on the farm and the “hostess with the mostess” as many friends and family would deem her. Donna loved to entertain and always made sure that everyone was well fed and taken care of.

Donna was an active member in the Cameron Lutheran Church. When her children were young, she enjoyed teaching the Sunday school classes and becoming such a huge part of the church. She went on to be the church choir director for 18 years and held several different offices in WELCA. She loved being a part of her church.