Donna Lou Graves, 95, of Kooskia, passed away on Sunday, March 2, 2025, due to complications of age. Born on May 12, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, to Bill and Bessie Evans, Donna was a devoted believer in the Lord.

Donna’s life was centered around family, relationships and joys of life. She had many passions, including reading, crossword puzzles, baking and gardening, but her greatest joy was helping others. As a teacher and librarian, she dedicated her career to education, retiring in 1991 after many years of service. She also helped establish the Kooskia Community Library and was an active member of her local church.

Her family moved from Ohio to Lewiston in 1945, where she met Doug Graves at North Idaho College of Education (now Lewis-Clark State College). They married on June 21, 1948, and together taught in Lewiston before moving to Kooskia, where they raised three children: Mike (Marcia) Graves, Nancy (Lucky) Brandt and Patsy (Frank) Pfefferkorn. After Doug’s passing in 1965, Donna married Doug’s brother, Ralph, in 1966. They had two sons, Doug (Susan) Graves and Tim Graves. Together, Donna and Ralph enjoyed gardening and spent many summers tending to their home. Ralph passed away in 1997.