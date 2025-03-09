Donna Lou Graves, 95, of Kooskia, passed away on Sunday, March 2, 2025, due to complications of age. Born on May 12, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, to Bill and Bessie Evans, Donna was a devoted believer in the Lord.
Donna’s life was centered around family, relationships and joys of life. She had many passions, including reading, crossword puzzles, baking and gardening, but her greatest joy was helping others. As a teacher and librarian, she dedicated her career to education, retiring in 1991 after many years of service. She also helped establish the Kooskia Community Library and was an active member of her local church.
Her family moved from Ohio to Lewiston in 1945, where she met Doug Graves at North Idaho College of Education (now Lewis-Clark State College). They married on June 21, 1948, and together taught in Lewiston before moving to Kooskia, where they raised three children: Mike (Marcia) Graves, Nancy (Lucky) Brandt and Patsy (Frank) Pfefferkorn. After Doug’s passing in 1965, Donna married Doug’s brother, Ralph, in 1966. They had two sons, Doug (Susan) Graves and Tim Graves. Together, Donna and Ralph enjoyed gardening and spent many summers tending to their home. Ralph passed away in 1997.
Donna was deeply committed to community service, from hosting foreign exchange students to volunteering for Meals on Wheels for 28 years. Well into her 90s, she fearlessly navigated the roads, treating speed limits as mere suggestions. She was also a dedicated cook and baker, always keeping busy in the kitchen with her famous breads and pies. Donna loved the water, especially spending time at Three Devils Beach and she traveled extensively with her family, from Alaska to Hawaii to Europe to South America.
Donna is survived by her five children, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at The Life Center, located at 4432 Highway 12, Kamiah.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston for their exceptional care in Donna’s final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kooskia Community Library, P.O. Box 146, Kooskia, ID 83539, or a charity of your choice.