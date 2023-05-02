Donna Rae Paul (Kimzey) passed peacefully unto the Lords’ house, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston.

Donna was born May 21, 1935, to Charles and Dorthy Kimzey in Lewiston. In her early years, she lived in Lewiston, but moved to Craigmont. Donna went to school most of her adolescent life in Craigmont, graduating in 1953.

