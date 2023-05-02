Donna Rae Paul (Kimzey) passed peacefully unto the Lords’ house, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston.
Donna was born May 21, 1935, to Charles and Dorthy Kimzey in Lewiston. In her early years, she lived in Lewiston, but moved to Craigmont. Donna went to school most of her adolescent life in Craigmont, graduating in 1953.
While in school, she met her lifelong partner-to-be, Warren Paul. The two married and began their lives together in 1954. They were married for 62 years before his passing in 2016. Donna and Warren welcomed two children into this world. First came William in 1954, and then Bruce in 1955. Ultimately Donna was a housewife and spent most of her years doing this.
She did hold a few different jobs in her life, most notably as an operator for the phone company. Eventually Donna and Warren decided to take up farming, which they did until retirement.
Donna was an amazing homemaker, always involved in the community, and lover her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her later years, you could find her at some event that involved her family. Especially grandchildren games and events. Donna lived a long life of 87 years and will be missed by all that knew her.
Donna is survived by Dana (Tara) Paul, of Pullman, Jennifer (Shane) Blancher, of Coeur d’Alene, Casey (Jamie) Paul, of Potlatch, Rachel (Ben) Johnson, of Lewiston, nine great-grandchildren, and two close sisters-in-law, Roberta and Jackie.
She is preceded in death by, her husband Warren Paul, both of her sons William Paul and Bruce Paul, her parents and all of her siblings.
A family graveside service will take place at a later time. Cremation has taken place. The family asks that any memorials go to Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston in her name. We would like to thank them for their great care and compassion of our loved one. Thank you doesn’t begin to cover the debt we owe you.
