Dorothy Arlene (Thornton) Medalen

Dorothy Arlene (Thornton) Medalen, a former longtime resident of Orofino, passed away peacefully at Garden Springs Assisted Living in Meridian, Idaho, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the age of 95. Dorothy was born May 27, 1928, in Leland, Idaho, to Hazel and Jesse Thornton. Dorothy spent her childhood on her family ranch playing with her six brothers and one sister.

She met her husband, Allen Medalen, at Kendrick High School and they married Aug. 2, 1949. They moved to Orofino where they raised their two children, Eric and Teresa. Dorothy was a happy homemaker, she always had lunch ready for Al when he came home for his lunch break — a roast beef or PB&J sandwich with veggies from their garden.

Tags

Recommended for you