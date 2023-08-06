Dorothy Arlene (Thornton) Medalen, a former longtime resident of Orofino, passed away peacefully at Garden Springs Assisted Living in Meridian, Idaho, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the age of 95. Dorothy was born May 27, 1928, in Leland, Idaho, to Hazel and Jesse Thornton. Dorothy spent her childhood on her family ranch playing with her six brothers and one sister.
She met her husband, Allen Medalen, at Kendrick High School and they married Aug. 2, 1949. They moved to Orofino where they raised their two children, Eric and Teresa. Dorothy was a happy homemaker, she always had lunch ready for Al when he came home for his lunch break — a roast beef or PB&J sandwich with veggies from their garden.
She loved dancing to big band music with Al, camping with family and friends, and traveling as they got older. She loved when her grandchildren visited, and shared her guilty pleasure of watching “The Young and the Restless” with them, and also loved sending them to the pool on hot days. Dorothy created a “seesaw” and all her family and their loved ones have been “seesawed” to the point of giggling oblivion at one point or another. She enjoyed playing pinochle with her Orofino ladies for years, going to church on Sundays to see friends, and looking through her photo albums and remembering stories about times past.
She was called “G-G-Ma” for the last 23 years by her great-grandchildren, who were blessed with an early morning phone call every single birthday with her cute voice singing and laughing. Dorothy will always be remembered by her family and friends as one of the sweetest women on earth; she made everyone feel special and adored. Recently she celebrated her 95th birthday and was loved on by many of her family members and friends.
Dorothy is certainly enjoying a joyous reunion with Al, whom she missed greatly after his passing in 2022. She is survived by her son, Eric Medalen, of Star, Idaho, and daughter, Teresa Hathaway, of San Diego, her sister-in-law Dossie Harris, of Lewiston, and many nieces and nephews. Her six granddaughters and 14 great-grandchildren will miss her dearly, and all are so grateful for her loving matriarchy. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and all her siblings.
A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date in Orofino.