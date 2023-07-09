With her family by her side, Dorothy Ellis passed into the waiting arms of Jesus on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Dorothy was 97 years old, and greatly loved by so many.
Dorothy was born March 30, 1926, in Sturgis, S.D. At the age of 9 months her parents, Claude and Blanche Ryther, moved to Lewiston. Dorothy grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1944. Two days after graduation, she married Clarence “Clancy” Ellis Jr. Shortly after the wedding they moved to San Francisco where Clancy was stationed in the U.S. Navy. In March of 1945, Clancy was shipped out to fight in the war and Dorothy came home to Lewiston to wait for him.
Dorothy and Clancy went on to have four children; this led her to find one of her true passions and gifts in life, being a positive influence in the lives of children. She always lit up in the presence of her younger family members and spent much of her life working and volunteering around children. She eventually started a child evangelism program in her home, and served as a cook with the school district for 10 years until she retired to take care of her first grandchild, Michelle. She volunteered with the AWANA program for 25 years, taught Sunday school for decades and, with Clancy, was a huge supporter and volunteer of the American Legion youth baseball league in the valley for 37 years.
In addition to working with children, she began decorating cakes as a hobby in 1968. The first cake she decorated was for her daughter Carolyn’s wedding. She continued decorating cakes until she retired in 1996. She came out of retirement to make her very last cake in 2010 for her granddaughter Marsha’s wedding.
In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, doing puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her family. Throughout her life she was an active member of Orchards Community Church, which she attended faithfully from the age of five years old. Since Clancy worked for the post office, Dorothy became an active member in the Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary. She was also active with the National and Retired Federal Employees Association. These organizations provided plenty of opportunities for Dorothy and Clancy to travel all over the United States. In addition to all of these activities, Dorothy made every effort to attend any activity her children, grandchildren or great grandchildren were involved in. She was always their biggest fan, and present to show her support.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Carolyn Goodman of Lewiston; son Larry Ellis (Diane), of Kootenai, Idaho; daughter Diane Yates, of Moscow. Grandchildren Michelle Hendrickson (Doug), of Richland, and her daughter Janelle; Todd Yates (Simi), of Camarillo, Calif., and their children Maya and Sean; Matt Ellis (Laura), of Everett, Wash., and their son Caleb; Marsha Goeckner (Heath), of Lewiston, and their children Ryle, Selleck, Kemry and Staerk; Garry Ellis Jr. (Becca), of Willis, Texas, and their children Olivia and Edward; Darin (Kate), of Golden, Colo., and their first child on the way; and Joshua Ellis, of Vidor, Texas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband Clancy Ellis of 65 years; her parents Blanche and Claude Ryther; son Garry Ellis and his wife Kathy; son-in-law Donald Goodman; brother Orville Ryther and his wife Ann Ryther; and sister Ruth Grubb and her husband Jim Grubb.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. A reception will follow at the church. For those unable to attend, the service will also be available for streaming on the Orchards Community Church YouTube channel.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to St. Joseph’s Family Hospice and the staff at Royal Plaza Retirement Center for the compassionate care they showed Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to Operation Christmas Child designated The Greatest Journey, P.O. Box 3000; Boone, N.C. 28607-9956; or AWANA at P.O. Box 809 St. Charles, IL 60174.
