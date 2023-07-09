Dorothy Ellis

With her family by her side, Dorothy Ellis passed into the waiting arms of Jesus on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Dorothy was 97 years old, and greatly loved by so many.

Dorothy was born March 30, 1926, in Sturgis, S.D. At the age of 9 months her parents, Claude and Blanche Ryther, moved to Lewiston. Dorothy grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1944. Two days after graduation, she married Clarence “Clancy” Ellis Jr. Shortly after the wedding they moved to San Francisco where Clancy was stationed in the U.S. Navy. In March of 1945, Clancy was shipped out to fight in the war and Dorothy came home to Lewiston to wait for him.