Dorothy Jean Anderson

Dorothy Jean Anderson of Troy died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman, from complications of a stroke. She was 93.

Dorothy was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Barron, Wis., to Harris and Jean Phelps. She spent her early years in Wisconsin and Wyoming until she was 15, when the family moved to Troy after her father purchased the Latah County Press. She graduated from Troy High School in 1947. On June 3, 1950, Dorothy married Ellis Anderson and they made their home in Troy. After raising kids for a few years, Dorothy decided to further her education and attended the University of Idaho, graduating in the spring of 1966. Dorothy began her long teaching career that same fall when she began teaching at Troy Elementary, where she taught until her retirement in 1992.

Tags

Recommended for you