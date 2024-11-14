Dorthy Ann Peters, 85, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at TriState Health, where she was surrounded by family with love while she passed, and left this earth to be with her beloved husband, Alfred Clifford Peters, who passed away Nov. 8, 2021.

Dorthy was born Aug. 4, 1939, to Lucy and Roy Patton in Missoula, Mont., where Dorthy was raised with her four sisters: Betty (Zander), deceased, Milly (Nelson), Clara (Tucker) and Margie (Bland).

Dorthy was a devoted mother to her five children Jim Sparks, Bob Sparks, Roy Sparks, Melissa Peters and Lori Peters (deceased).

Dorthy loved many things in her lifetime but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren Kayla, Austin, Kia, Eisley, Katia and Kinsey.

Dorthy brought warmth and love to everyone who knew and loved her.

Dorthy liked going to hear the Old Time Fiddlers, playing Bunco with friends, going to TOPS Club, and of course, driving around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was one of her most favorite things to do.

Dorthy is survived by her children: Roy Sparks, Bob Sparks, Jim Sparks and Melissa Peters; her sisters: Milly Nelson, Clara Tucker and Margie Bland; and her grandchildren: Kayla, Austin, Kia, Eisley, Katia and Kinsey.

Dorthy is predeceased by her husband Alfred Peters; daughter Lori Peters; sister Betty Zander; and both of her parents, Lucy and Roy Patton.

To My Grandmother Dorthy

There will never be a day that doesn’t pass that I will not miss you. There will never be a day that I don’t think about your smile, or your laugh. There will never be a day that I don’t remember how giving you were to everyone you loved, and there will never be a day that I don’t forget how forgiving you were to anyone who did wrong.