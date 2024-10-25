Douglas Drexel Thompson was born to Leon and Lillian (Kliment) Thompson in Bloomfield, Neb., on Oct. 18, 1943, at Elsie Otto’s Maternity Home.

He attended Bloomfield Community School K-12 and graduated from high school in 1961. While in high school he lettered in basketball, football and track. He worked in his father’s grocery store through junior high and in high school and college he worked on the Wayne Lamprecht farm, putting himself through college.

Doug graduated from Wayne State College in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Johnson, Aug. 14, 1965. They were both hired to teach at Ashland, Neb., by their high school superintendent, Elmer Stroh. Doug was a math teacher, and coached football and basketball for three years before he became an administrator. Doug continued his education at the University of Nebraska by obtaining a master’s degree and a specialist degree in educational administration. He was a principal at Deshler, Neb., and Waverly, Neb., and a superintendent at Doniphan, Neb. While at Waverly their daughter Nicole was born in 1973.

In 1979 Doug changed occupations and became an investment broker for Edward Jones. He moved his family to Clarkston in 1979. He sold stocks, bonds and mutual funds for Edward Jones and was a limited partner for 21 years. While working for Edward Jones he qualified for numerous “incentive trips” taking them all over the world. Doug’s final investment advice is to start a college fund for your children and grandchildren because an education is something that can’t be taken away.

Doug was involved in many community organizations in Clarkston. He was a Rotarian, where he served as president and received the Paul Harris Fellow award. He was a member of Clarkston Chamber. He was on one of the first Tri-State Foundation boards, and was part of one of the first Festival of Trees fundraisers that was held on the front lawn of the hospital. He helped to raise $1 million dollars for the hospital and was one of the first organizers of the Tri-State Chip Shot Golf Tournament, which is still a hospital fundraiser today. He was a member of Clarkston Golf and Country Club and served as president. He had two “holes-in-one” on the course and a third “hole-in-one” in Canada on one of “Da Boyz” golf trips. He loved the camaraderie of golfing with the boys.