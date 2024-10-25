Douglas Drexel Thompson was born to Leon and Lillian (Kliment) Thompson in Bloomfield, Neb., on Oct. 18, 1943, at Elsie Otto’s Maternity Home.
He attended Bloomfield Community School K-12 and graduated from high school in 1961. While in high school he lettered in basketball, football and track. He worked in his father’s grocery store through junior high and in high school and college he worked on the Wayne Lamprecht farm, putting himself through college.
Doug graduated from Wayne State College in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Johnson, Aug. 14, 1965. They were both hired to teach at Ashland, Neb., by their high school superintendent, Elmer Stroh. Doug was a math teacher, and coached football and basketball for three years before he became an administrator. Doug continued his education at the University of Nebraska by obtaining a master’s degree and a specialist degree in educational administration. He was a principal at Deshler, Neb., and Waverly, Neb., and a superintendent at Doniphan, Neb. While at Waverly their daughter Nicole was born in 1973.
In 1979 Doug changed occupations and became an investment broker for Edward Jones. He moved his family to Clarkston in 1979. He sold stocks, bonds and mutual funds for Edward Jones and was a limited partner for 21 years. While working for Edward Jones he qualified for numerous “incentive trips” taking them all over the world. Doug’s final investment advice is to start a college fund for your children and grandchildren because an education is something that can’t be taken away.
Doug was involved in many community organizations in Clarkston. He was a Rotarian, where he served as president and received the Paul Harris Fellow award. He was a member of Clarkston Chamber. He was on one of the first Tri-State Foundation boards, and was part of one of the first Festival of Trees fundraisers that was held on the front lawn of the hospital. He helped to raise $1 million dollars for the hospital and was one of the first organizers of the Tri-State Chip Shot Golf Tournament, which is still a hospital fundraiser today. He was a member of Clarkston Golf and Country Club and served as president. He had two “holes-in-one” on the course and a third “hole-in-one” in Canada on one of “Da Boyz” golf trips. He loved the camaraderie of golfing with the boys.
Doug retired at the end of December 2000. He always said he retired to the “3-G’s”: grandkids, gardening and golf. He was so happy that he was able to go to Phoenix for 17 years for baseball spring training.
He had a sense of humor like no other. Our family is still telling stories about him and what he said. He took Barb on date night, which was Fridays, for many years and was usually a movie and bite to eat. He was an avid Washington State University Cougar, Nebraska Cornhusker, Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariner, and Lewis-Clark State Warrior sports fan.
Doug lost his over 4½ year battle with cancer on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at the age of 81 years and 2 days old. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Barb and his daughter Nicole (David) Cone. His four grandchildren Justin (Alex) Pitcher, Tre’ Pitcher, Logan Pitcher and Gavin Cone. He is also survived by a sister Mary Susan Thompson, of Wichita, Kan., sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Rebecca and Steven Perl, of Novato, Calif., and Joan and Bob Dean, of Vallejo, Calif., many nieces and nephews, as well as many wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Lillian, his in-laws LaVerne and Bessie Johnson, two brothers Stanley and David and a sister Sandra Jean.
There will be a celebration of life from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Red Wolf Golf Club, 1676 Elm St., Clarkston. There will be a light snack buffet and no host bar. Bring your stories and memories to tell, there should be many.
Please make any donations in his name to Clarkston Methodist Church, P.O. Box 183, Clarkston, WA, or to the WSU Cougar Athletic Fund.