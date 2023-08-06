My beloved husband, Douglas Martin Litchfield, died at our home Sunday, July 30, 2023, after a brief but fierce battle with cancer. He turned 71 four days before passing and one month after we celebrated our 49th wedding anniversary.

He was born July 26, 1952, to Charles and Mary Louise Litchfield. He graduated from Upper Columbia Academy in Spangle, Wash., in 1971 and spent his summers working in construction for Herb Waters in Pullman, WA.

