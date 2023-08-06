My beloved husband, Douglas Martin Litchfield, died at our home Sunday, July 30, 2023, after a brief but fierce battle with cancer. He turned 71 four days before passing and one month after we celebrated our 49th wedding anniversary.
He was born July 26, 1952, to Charles and Mary Louise Litchfield. He graduated from Upper Columbia Academy in Spangle, Wash., in 1971 and spent his summers working in construction for Herb Waters in Pullman, WA.
Doug’s brother Steve wrote: “Doug was a tall, strong, handsome, dynamic personality and was an outstanding baseball player (which made his father extremely proud). In our opinion, he could have played baseball professionally had he been given the chance. He will be sorely missed.” Coach Dwight Church made numerous unsuccessful attempts to convince Doug’s mother to let him play American Legion baseball because of his natural athletic ability.
We were introduced by mutual friends in the summer of 1973. After we met, our days off were spent rafting on the Snake River. Our relationship developed into a lifelong love for each other and a passion for boating and water skiing. My dear friend Lynda sent my sister this text. “I lived in the same dorm, same floor as June at WSU and saw her and Doug as they fell in love. I still remember it all and wondered if any man would love me like June was loved by Doug. It was truly beautiful!”
Doug completed a two-year apprenticeship at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston after high school. He had planned to attend college for funeral and mortuary science the following year but changed his plans after gaining employment at Potlatch Corp., now Clearwater Paper Corp. He retired in 2014 after almost 40 years of service. As a supervisor in the Pulp and Paper Power and Recovery Dept., he considered his crew to be family. His friend Damon wrote: “I respected him so much! He was an amazing man, friend and mentor. Working under his great leadership and friendship was the best. We all loved him very, very much. It was a true brotherhood between us all and a very rare experience that we will all cherish.”
Doug was a gifted athlete and his other great passion in life was golf. He spent many hours at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club attaining three holes-in-one, Senior Club Champion, Club Champion runner-up, and won or placed in hundreds of tournaments. He especially enjoyed his time playing with the guys in the “Rat Pack” and several other favorite groups.
We loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to Hawaii, and throughout the U.S. and Canada over the years and took some amazing cruises. Doug even won a 7-day trip to Sandals Bahamian Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, which we thoroughly enjoyed.
He had five siblings. Lana Decicio (deceased), Nancy Wigant (deceased), Stephen (Colette) Litchfield, DO, of Yakima, and Barbara (Randy) Bentley, of Morganton, N.C. He is also survived by his devoted wife, June Bosserman Litchfield; his mother-in-law Ruth Bosserman; sisters-in-law Beth Shirley, Rena (Tim) Blair; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews and their children.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th Street, Lewiston, ID.
Anyone wishing to give a memorial gift, please consider the Asotin Lion’s Club for the annual lighting of the cross and the star on the Lewiston Hill. The entire community appreciates and benefits from the hope and beauty it brings. The address is P.O. Box 175, Asotin, WA 99402.