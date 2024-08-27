Sections
ObituariesOctober 1, 2024
Douglas Wayne Stocking

On Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, Douglas Wayne Stocking, 66, of Clarkston, passed away with his brothers at his side. He had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Doug was born in Clarkston on June 19, 1958, to William “Bill” Stocking and Nancy (Reed) Nutt. He attended Lewiston schools and obtained his diploma while in the U.S. Army. He married Marie Colleen Hines who preceded him in death in 2017. He worked construction and retired from M.L. Albright and Sons.

He is survived by parents Nancy and Gene Nutt and Patsy Stocking. He is also survived by two brothers, Steven (Rachel) Stocking and David Stocking; niece and nephews Dannielle, Cooper, Palmer and Sam; and several stepbrothers and stepsisters and their families.

There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, at Genesee City Cemetery. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of cremation services.

