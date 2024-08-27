On Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, Douglas Wayne Stocking, 66, of Clarkston, passed away with his brothers at his side. He had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Doug was born in Clarkston on June 19, 1958, to William “Bill” Stocking and Nancy (Reed) Nutt. He attended Lewiston schools and obtained his diploma while in the U.S. Army. He married Marie Colleen Hines who preceded him in death in 2017. He worked construction and retired from M.L. Albright and Sons.