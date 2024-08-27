Dr. David F. Bezdicek, a distinguished soil scientist, educator and lifelong musician, passed away in Pullman on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the age of 86.

Born on Sept. 18, 1938, in Jackson, Minn., David was the son of Emanuel and Betty (Pavelko) Bezdicek, and was the oldest of nine siblings, four of whom are living: Jim (Diane) Bezdicek, Matt (Pennie) Bezdicek, Eileen (Brad) Hady, Sharon (Mike) Reed, and June Sorenson, along with several nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Carole, John and Greg Bezdicek. From a young age, David displayed a strong work ethic and a keen mind. Despite never having formal math instruction in high school, David’s intellectual curiosity and determination led him to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from South Dakota State University in 1960, followed by a Master of Science in 1964 and a Ph.D. in Soil Science from the University of Minnesota in 1967. Dave contributed significantly to the fields of soil microbiology and sustainable agriculture through his teaching, research and many publications.

David began his teaching and research career as an assistant professor at the University of Maryland, College Park, in 1967. In 1973, he joined the faculty of Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman as an associate professor of soil science, achieving full professorship in 1978.

Throughout his tenure at WSU, Dr. Bezdicek made substantial contributions to soil microbiology and sustainable agriculture. His research on crop rotation and biological diversity played a pivotal role in advancing sustainable farming systems. He was also the founding director of the WSU Center for Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources, which continues to promote sustainable farming practices in the Palouse region and beyond.