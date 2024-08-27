Dr. Edmund E. Tylutki, born Nov. 6, 1926, in Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Moscow, at the age of 98. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Anne Kus, in 2018, as well as his three brothers and three sisters.

Edmund’s love for nature was nurtured by his mother, inspiring a lifelong passion for the outdoors and mushrooms. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Harrison High School in 1944. Upon turning 18, Edmund was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving during World War II as a medical technician aboard a medical supply ship.

Following his service, Edmund pursued his education, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree from University of Illinois and a Ph.D. in Botany, specializing in mycology, from Michigan State University. On Aug. 18, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Anne, and together they moved west to Moscow, where Edmund began his long and fulfilling career as a professor of mycology in the biological sciences department at the University of Idaho.

Edmund dedicated his professional life to teaching and research, leaving a lasting impact on his students and colleagues. He authored two books documenting the mushrooms of Idaho and the Pacific Northwest. Weekends were often spent camping and foraging for mushrooms with his family, creating cherished memories that blended his love of science and the outdoors. In his younger years, he found joy in ballroom dancing, roller skating, gardening and traveling.

A devout member of St. Mary’s Parish, Edmund was active in the Knights of Columbus and Scout Troop 346, contributing to his community with kindness and faith.