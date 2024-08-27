It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Howard Sidney Peavy on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. He died at the age of 82, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Howard leaves behind a legacy of deep friendships and incredible accomplishments. He cared deeply for others and served them with his whole heart.

Howard was born in 1942 on the family homestead near Montecello, Miss., to Fleda and Edd Peavy. The youngest of six children, he studied hard and graduated from Lousiana State University with a bachelor of science in civil engineering. From there, he went to Duke University, where he received a masters in water quality engineering before pursuing his doctoral degree in environmental engineering at the University of Oklahoma.

Howard began his career at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., where he lived for 20 years. From there, he took early retirement and moved to University of Idaho as chair of civil engineering and later associate dean for the college of engineering. A professor of both civil and environmental engineering, Howard spent years working with the National Water Center protecting natural resources and improving water quality. The textbook he co-authored was the gold standard in environmental engineering for decades. Howard’s career changed the lives of countless students and had an impact on the environment that will continue for generations to come.