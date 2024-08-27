It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Howard Sidney Peavy on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. He died at the age of 82, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Howard leaves behind a legacy of deep friendships and incredible accomplishments. He cared deeply for others and served them with his whole heart.
Howard was born in 1942 on the family homestead near Montecello, Miss., to Fleda and Edd Peavy. The youngest of six children, he studied hard and graduated from Lousiana State University with a bachelor of science in civil engineering. From there, he went to Duke University, where he received a masters in water quality engineering before pursuing his doctoral degree in environmental engineering at the University of Oklahoma.
Howard began his career at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., where he lived for 20 years. From there, he took early retirement and moved to University of Idaho as chair of civil engineering and later associate dean for the college of engineering. A professor of both civil and environmental engineering, Howard spent years working with the National Water Center protecting natural resources and improving water quality. The textbook he co-authored was the gold standard in environmental engineering for decades. Howard’s career changed the lives of countless students and had an impact on the environment that will continue for generations to come.
He may have retired twice, but he never gave up working. He loved to garden and cherished his volunteer work with the Rotary Club of Moscow, where he enjoyed serving the community he so loved. He and Jan enjoyed being part of the university community as well and made many life-long friends. Travel was another favorite pleasure as he enjoyed the sights of Europe and relaxing on the beaches of Hawaii. Friends were important to Howard and he could be found most mornings enjoying a cup of coffee (and a cookie) with his coffee buddies. and he also enjoyed watching college sports on TV, rooting for his many alma maters. In the evenings, he loved sitting on the deck, sipping a glass of wine and watching the sun set.
Howard is survived by his wife, Jan Peavy, of Moscow, daughter Erica Hale, of Sandy, Utah, and son Don Peavy, of Bozeman, stepdaughter Tammy Renfrow, of Genesee, and stepson David King, of Post Falls, as well as five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many close friends. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
A graveside service is planned for late spring or early summer in Moscow. A notice will be placed in this newspaper for those wishing to attend.
Howard’s life was one of exceptional service to his friends and community. He epitomized the Rotary Motto of “Service Above Self”. In remembrance of Howard’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Rotary Club of Moscow, P.O. Box 8021 Moscow, ID 83843.