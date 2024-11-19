Dr. John Henry Grauke, MD

John Henry Grauke, 78, of Moscow, passed peacefully away to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. A viewing will be held from 10-10:45 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at the Nazarene Church in Moscow. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Douglas Wilson. John will be laid to rest at Moscow Cemetery, with a private graveside service for the family immediately following the ceremony.

John was born on Aug. 5, 1946, in Austin, Texas, the son of Sue Nell (Taylor) and Olie C. Grauke. He graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston McGovern Medical School in 1973. He moved to Moscow in 1994 and joined Moscow Medical as a family doctor, delivering countless babies and touching many lives. He also founded the Gritman Medical Sleep Center, pioneering sleep medicine in the region. John was devoted to his work as a physician for over 50 years, but above all, he was dedicated to his faith and his family. He served as an elder in his church, and his life was a testimony to his deep and abiding love for Jesus Christ.

In 1979, John married Donna (George), who remained his partner in all things throughout his life. Together, they raised three sons: Luke, Isaac and Jeremiah, and he loved nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren, passing on his love for the outdoors. John enjoyed fly fishing, hunting and sharing the beauty of nature with those he held dear. His grandchildren were the light of his life, and he created countless cherished memories with them, all marked by laughter, adventure and love.

John is survived by his beloved wife Donna; sons Luke (wife Olivia), Isaac (wife Katie) and Jeremiah (wife Kelsey); and his 10 grandchildren: Lily, Gus, Evie, Jonathan, Ryle, Max, Ben, Emma, Theo and Henry. He is also survived by his brothers L.J. Grauke and Edwin Grauke.