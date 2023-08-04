Dr. Keith Earnest Saxton

Dr. Keith Earnest Saxton, 85, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman.

Keith was born Dec. 22, 1937, to Frank and Fern Saxton in Dawes County, Neb. After Keith graduated from Crawford High School in 1955, he went on to study agricultural engineering at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.