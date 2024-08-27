Sections
ObituariesNovember 20, 2024

Duane Aaron Denny

story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation

Duane Aaron Denny passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia, surrounded by family. He was born on July 31, 1941, in Winchester to Hiram and Itha (Starcher) Denny.

Duane enjoyed basketball each summer during his youth. He joined the U.S. Army at Fort Carson, Colo., and served two years. Duane took interior design classes, filling one of his interests leading to a career in upholstery. He worked for Weisgerber Furniture for a while. Eventually he started his own upholstery business named Wilden’s Upholstery in Clarkston.

He was survived by his wife Lily, daughter Angela, sisters Imogene L. Domolecny (David) and Eda Sinclair, brother Ronald Denny (Mary), cousins and many nephews and nieces. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Ellen A. Sams (Richard Hadley, later Ray Sams) and Linda K. Williams, brother-in-law Charles Sinclair.

A special thanks to the staff of Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia for their loving care of Duane, and to family and friends for sending love, prayers and flowers.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Please sign the online book of memories at mtviewfuneralhome.com.

