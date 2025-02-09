Duane Lytle

Duane married Dianna Zumwalt Dec. 17, 1990.

Over the course of his life Duane helicopter logged, fell trees, ran beef cattle ranch, grew hay and different crops for the farm, hauled hay and grain in a semi. Most recent work was hauling production water and hauling oil out at Wamsutter, Wyo. In his retirement he enjoyed going to the hot springs and gardening even though we lived in town. He also grew barley just because he could. They say ... you can take the man from the country, but you cannot take country from the man.

Duane is survived by his wife Dianna Lytle of 34 years, sons Levi Lytle (Paige Garwood) their kids Hailey Dettmer 7 and Luke Lytle 2; Trenton (Ernest) Lytle (Jeralynne Lytle) and their boys Weston 4 and Merrick 2 and a granddaughter due in June; daughter LaVerne Lytle and family dog Maggie who miss him very much; sister Leah (Phil) Emery of Eureka, Mont., and Laura (Darrell) Faxon of Toledo, Ore.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents and his brother Aaron Lytle.

There will be a graveside service and burial at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Clearwater Cemetery near Clearwater. A potluck dinner will follow.