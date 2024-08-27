Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesOctober 12, 2024

Duane Martin Clopton

story image illustation

Duane was the first surviving child born to Lester and Verla Bishop Clopton on Dec. 12, 1940. He was later joined by two sisters, Judy and Marylin and a brother Larry. He lived most of his life in Idaho but also lived in California, Nevada and Oregon.

Duane met Dawn Graham their senior year of high school. They were married Sept. 10, 1961, after graduation. They had three children, Daren (Shirley Metcalf), Diana (John Schmidt) and Danielle. He has seven grandchildren, Brandy (Ackland) and Lee Clopton, Jeremy and Chandra (Smith) Schmidt, Ryan, Courtney and Crista Peck and five great-grandchildren.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Duane enjoyed life to the fullest. He worked hard and played hard and lived by the creed, “He who dies with the most toys wins.” I’m pretty sure he won. He passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at home in Kamiah.

He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. He is up in heaven now dancing with Momma.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 12
Richard Wynne McKeirnan
ObituariesOct. 12
Susan Jones-Cook, 75
ObituariesOct. 12
G. Marvel Freeberg
ObituariesOct. 12
Funeral/Service Directory
Related
Dana E. Magnuson
ObituariesOct. 12
Dana E. Magnuson
Shirley J. (Ward) Jones, 98, longtime Moscow resident
ObituariesOct. 12
Shirley J. (Ward) Jones, 98, longtime Moscow resident
William A. Bartlett, 79, Potlatch
ObituariesOct. 11
William A. Bartlett, 79, Potlatch
G. Marvel Freeberg
ObituariesOct. 11
G. Marvel Freeberg
Loretta Jean Stevens
ObituariesOct. 11
Loretta Jean Stevens
Robert Vincent Wightman
ObituariesOct. 11
Robert Vincent Wightman
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
ObituariesOct. 10
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
Wade J. Potter
ObituariesOct. 9
Wade J. Potter
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy