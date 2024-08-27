Duane Martin Clopton

Duane was the first surviving child born to Lester and Verla Bishop Clopton on Dec. 12, 1940. He was later joined by two sisters, Judy and Marylin and a brother Larry. He lived most of his life in Idaho but also lived in California, Nevada and Oregon.

Duane met Dawn Graham their senior year of high school. They were married Sept. 10, 1961, after graduation. They had three children, Daren (Shirley Metcalf), Diana (John Schmidt) and Danielle. He has seven grandchildren, Brandy (Ackland) and Lee Clopton, Jeremy and Chandra (Smith) Schmidt, Ryan, Courtney and Crista Peck and five great-grandchildren.