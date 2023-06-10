Duane Milton Grant of Juliaetta, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the age of 67, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. He was born May 12, 1956, to Milton Chester Grant and Marie Joyce (Briere) Grant in Clarkston.
Duane grew up in Juliaetta on the family’s dairy farm where he helped his parents supply milk to Golden Grain Dairy and the surrounding community. In 1974 he graduated from Kendrick High School and two years later married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy (Lyons) at Cameron Lutheran Church. Together they made their home on Cedar Ridge in Kendrick and had one daughter, Randi.
On their own little farm, Duane and Dorothy raised Norwegian Fjord horses and enjoyed family life on the ridge. In 1994, their marriage ended in divorce and Duane returned to Juliaetta. By then his parents had retired from the dairy business, so Duane moved in next door to help them around the property.
On New Year’s Eve in 2003, Duane married Autumn Scheffler. They enjoyed many years together spending time fishing and camping with family, including Autumn’s two sons Alden and Kyle Paige, and always in the good company of their furry canine companions. Their marriage later ended in divorce and Duane once again returned to the old dairy in Juliaetta where he helped care for his aging mother, his father having already passed, until his own health issues took a toll and limited his mobility.
Duane spent his working years as a millworker and equipment operator in area sawmills. He was a quiet man but had a keen sense of humor and always had a sarcastic comment on the tip of his tongue. He was a Seattle Seahawks fan and could often be found “socializing” at one of the local watering holes. He enjoyed listening to stories about his grandsons’ latest antics, fishing, camping and sitting by a fire — even if it meant holding an umbrella in a rainstorm to stay dry.
Duane is survived by his daughter, Randi (Kenneth) Doupé, and grandsons Desmond and Harken Doupé of St. Maries, and special friend Christine Schmiedel of Juliaetta. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton Chester Grant and Marie Joyce (Briere) Grant.
Per Duane’s request no service is planned though he would surely smile down on anyone who raised a glass in his honor — especially if it was done with a smart-alec remark.
