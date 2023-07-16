Duthiel A. Stellyes left this world Saturday, July 8, 2023, with her husband, Ron, by her side. She was born April 15, 1940, to Keith and Violet Longfellow, in Longview, Wash.
She grew up in several different places, as her dad worked for the railroad. Eventually, she settled in Orofino, which is where she graduated from high school in 1958. There, she met her first husband, Gilbert Breitenstein, with whom she had three children, Sandra, Dawn and Debbie. They divorced in 1960. She then met her lifelong love, Ron Stellyes, in Ahsahka. They married Aug. 12, 1961, and were married 61 years. He very happily took on her three children at that time, raising them as his own. They moved up to the family farm in Reubens. Two more children, Brenda, born in 1962, and Gerald, born in 1965, made the family complete.
Ron and Duthiel lived on the farm their entire lives, with the exception of a few years, when they lived in Lewiston. Duthiel worked at K-Mart Pharmacy as a tech for 25 years, making many friends with the customers. Once Duthiel retired, they moved back to Reubens, to the family farm, where Ron still resides.
Duthiel kept herself busy by keeping track of her kids and grandkids and their doings. She was also an avid quilter, loved to embroider and read. She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, and the Gifford Homemakers Club, both in Gifford.
She is survived by her husband, Ron, their five children, Sandra Lawrence (Earl), of Kendrick, Dawn Polotto, of Tucson, Ariz., Debbie Stellyes (Keith Olson), of Clarkston, Brenda Stellyes (Russ Poehner), of Batavia, Ohio, and Gerald Stellyes (Kirsten), of Puyallup, Wash., her eight grandchildren: Angela Polotto, Bradley Polotto, Ryan Lawrence, Brian Lawrence, Keith Stellyes, Sarah Bowman (Josh), Katelyn Poehner and Brant Poehner, as well as nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Coble, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Violet; sister, Inez L Smith; brother, Loren K. Longfellow; brother-in-law, Larry Coble; son-in-law, John “JT” Polotto, and great grandson, Dash Hussion.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Gifford. A light lunch will be provided afterwards. Memorials in Duthiel’s honor can be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at 28157 Settlement Road, Lenore, ID 83541, or the Gifford Homemakers Club, c/o Mary Dau, 21729 Summit Grade, Lenore, ID 83541.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.