Duthiel A. Stellyes

Duthiel A. Stellyes left this world Saturday, July 8, 2023, with her husband, Ron, by her side. She was born April 15, 1940, to Keith and Violet Longfellow, in Longview, Wash.

She grew up in several different places, as her dad worked for the railroad. Eventually, she settled in Orofino, which is where she graduated from high school in 1958. There, she met her first husband, Gilbert Breitenstein, with whom she had three children, Sandra, Dawn and Debbie. They divorced in 1960. She then met her lifelong love, Ron Stellyes, in Ahsahka. They married Aug. 12, 1961, and were married 61 years. He very happily took on her three children at that time, raising them as his own. They moved up to the family farm in Reubens. Two more children, Brenda, born in 1962, and Gerald, born in 1965, made the family complete.

Tags

Recommended for you