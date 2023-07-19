Dyane M. Hosley

Dyane M. Hosley, 64, of Princeton, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband, Richard, and her three children Carrina, Tawsha, Kyle and numerous grandkids, nieces and nephews.

Dyane was born in Kalispell, Mont., on Nov. 21, 1958, to Ted and Ruth Kirkpatrick. Dyane has seven brothers and sisters: Ted, Jan, Linda, Debbie, Tammy, Danny and Ross. The family moved around a lot due to her dad working construction. She graduated from Sandpoint High School. She was married three times to Lee Druffle, father of her three children, Randy Day and Richard Hosley.

