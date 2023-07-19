Dyane M. Hosley, 64, of Princeton, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband, Richard, and her three children Carrina, Tawsha, Kyle and numerous grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Dyane was born in Kalispell, Mont., on Nov. 21, 1958, to Ted and Ruth Kirkpatrick. Dyane has seven brothers and sisters: Ted, Jan, Linda, Debbie, Tammy, Danny and Ross. The family moved around a lot due to her dad working construction. She graduated from Sandpoint High School. She was married three times to Lee Druffle, father of her three children, Randy Day and Richard Hosley.
Dyane was a free spirit, loved to play games, dice, cards and pool among her favorites; loved romance and murder mystery movies and game shows. She loved going for drives; back roads were always fun for her.
She worked at Washington State University for a few years. Her favorite job was being a homemaker. She loved her plants, always having a “green thumb”; loved her little dogs Ruthie, Abby and Daisy and her new little kitty Tanz.
She will be sincerely missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Northwest Cancer Foundation or the Potlatch Rural Fire District, 435 Pine St., Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.
