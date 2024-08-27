Earl Charles Harding

He married Patricia Ewing on Oct. 13, 1938; they recently celebrated 41 years together.

Earl enjoyed hunting with his buddies. He and Patty enjoyed spending summers fishing and camping at Badger Lake and Dworshak Reservoir, where he enjoyed cooking for family and friends. He was an active member of the Hells Canyon Boat Club.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters Harriet Skaw and Linda Thompson and granddaughter Tiffany Fragnella.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Patty; daughter Kristie and Eric McDaid; granddaughters Lori Fragnella, Ashley Fragnella (John); and great-grandkids Brayden and Brindell Davidson.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations (marked for: “lighting the Christmas star and Easter cross”) can be made to the Asotin Lions Club, P.O. Box 175, Asotin, WA 99402, or the charity of your choice.