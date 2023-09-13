Earl John Woods Jr., “Jack”, 96, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, of natural causes, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston.

Jack was born on Dec. 3, 1926, in Potlatch, to Florence Anshutz Woods and Earle J. Woods Sr., Jack and his five siblings (Bobbi Jean, Chuck, Marian, Richard and Lois) grew up during the Great Depression within a tight knit, loving family. Their parents taught them to work hard, laugh often and always be honest. Jack carried these lessons with him throughout his life.