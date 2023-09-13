Earl John Woods Jr., “Jack”, 96, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, of natural causes, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston.
Jack was born on Dec. 3, 1926, in Potlatch, to Florence Anshutz Woods and Earle J. Woods Sr., Jack and his five siblings (Bobbi Jean, Chuck, Marian, Richard and Lois) grew up during the Great Depression within a tight knit, loving family. Their parents taught them to work hard, laugh often and always be honest. Jack carried these lessons with him throughout his life.
When Jack was 15 the family moved to Walla Walla, then the next year to Spokane where he graduated in 1944 at the age of 17. With his mother’s consent, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Aug. 1944 and went off to fight in World War II. He served proudly on the USS Tennessee as a Radar Operator, seeing battle at Iwo Jima and Okinawa, among others. He was honorably discharged in June 1946.
On Nov. 8, 1947, Jack married Leona Moore and they settled in Lewiston and had four daughters. When Jack was called back to active duty for the Korean War in Jan.1951, the young couple faced their first big challenge as Leona was four months pregnant and with a toddler. It only made their love stronger. Jack would not meet his second-born daughter until she was 5 months old.
In 1952, Jack returned and began working with his father at Woods and Sons Insurance. He would work for Farmers Insurance for 40 years alongside his two brothers. Jack and Leona enjoyed numerous trips he earned as a Farmer’s agent to Hawaii, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.
In 1958, with the Law family, Jack and Leona built a floating cabin on Hidden Lake. Daddy loved water skiing, still taking one ski ride around the lake into his 70s. Looking out over his beloved view from the dock, he’d observe, “I wonder what the po’ folks are doing?” He meant he was rich in life, grateful every day for what he had, the life he and Leona worked hard to build. In retirement, they spent their summers at Hidden Lake and winters in Borrego Springs, Calif.
At 40, Jack learned to golf and started a lifelong love of the sport. He would say, “to get better at golf you need to play with someone better than you and play for money.” He got better quickly (after losing a lot of money).
Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Leona; his grandsons Jason, Matthew and McKenzie; and his five siblings.
Jack is survived by his daughters Pam McAlister (Tim), of Lewiston, Connie Paris (George), of Moscow, Vickie Henrie (Monty), of Lewiston, Jackie Haxton (Ron), of Coeur d’Alene; his grandchildren Nicole, Heidi, Nathan, Luke and Cole; his great- and great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Clarkston Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive.