Earline F. Carlson

Earline F. Carlson passed away at 87 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Prestige Care Center in Lewiston.

Earline was born May 22, 1935, in Gainesville, Mo., to Estel and Anavae Kirkpatrick. Anavae later remarried Clifton Highfill and they had three more girls. The family settled in West Plains, Mo. It was here as a young girl Earline met Vernie L. Romans while in high school. They were married and had two boys and one girl. The couple later divorced and Earline married Lloyd Morgan and moved to Moscow and had one son before divorcing. In 1960, Earline met Jerrold “Jerry” Edward Carlson from Troy when she served his car food at a local Moscow drive-in. Jerry also had four children of his own from a previous marriage. On Feb. 24, 1961, Earline and Jerry were married blending their families. Jerry adopted Earline’s youngest infant son and they also added two more boys of their own to make a total of 10 children.