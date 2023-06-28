Ed Schluneger

Ed Schluneger, longtime Onecho, Wash., area farmer and rancher, died at his Colfax home on June 24, 2023. He was 87.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 8, with a graveside service at the Onecho Cemetery at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at the Onecho Bible Church. A viewing for Ed will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Corbeill Funeral Home in Colfax.