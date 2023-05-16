Edna Mae Clementson passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Clarkston of complications from a broken hip. Edna Mae, the third child of Virgaline and Melvin G. Hunt, was born on Oct. 21, 1922, in Mount Pleasant, Mich., In 1933, Edna Mae and her family moved to Cook, Minn. This was the first of several moves. In 1940, she graduated from Waubun High School in Waubun, Minn., and then enrolled at Bemidji Branch University of Minnesota.
On Oct. 21, 1940, Edna Mae met her husband to be, Willard Clementson. They both attended college until 1942 when Willard was drafted by the U.S. Army. Edna Mae followed Willard to Camp Joseph T. Robinson in Little Rock, Ark., where he was stationed, and they were married Nov. 20, 1942.
Upon Willard’s return from World War II, they moved to Fosston, Minn., where Willard was employed with the Clementson family construction company. In 1956, Willard entered the University of North Dakota and graduated in 1960. They moved to Helena, Mont., where Willard went to work with the U.S. Forest Service. In 1966, they were transferred to Grangeville and finally in 1975, to Washington, D.C. Willard retired in 1984, and on Jan. 2, 1985, they both drove a vehicle towing a trailer or car to Clarkston. During their stay in Fairfax, Va., Edna Mae drove to Clarkston several times transporting their belongings to storage in Clarkston, eagerly awaiting their retirement.
Edna Mae is survived by her daughter Sarah Clementson, of Clarkston; her daughter-in-law Linda Clementson, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; grandsons Micheal Clementson, Christopher Clementson, Jason Schrader and granddaughter, Traci Martin Schrader; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was a brother, Milo Hunt; a sister, Jean Mickealson; her husband, Willard Clementson; her son, Robert Clementson and granddaughter, Robin Clementson.
For several years, Edna Mae served as a board member for Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. She was very active with her church, a member of Sweet Adelines, an excellent seamstress, and many other attributes.
An informal potluck luncheon will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston. Stop by and share your memories of Edna Mae.
