Edna Mae Clementson passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Clarkston of complications from a broken hip. Edna Mae, the third child of Virgaline and Melvin G. Hunt, was born on Oct. 21, 1922, in Mount Pleasant, Mich., In 1933, Edna Mae and her family moved to Cook, Minn. This was the first of several moves. In 1940, she graduated from Waubun High School in Waubun, Minn., and then enrolled at Bemidji Branch University of Minnesota.

On Oct. 21, 1940, Edna Mae met her husband to be, Willard Clementson. They both attended college until 1942 when Willard was drafted by the U.S. Army. Edna Mae followed Willard to Camp Joseph T. Robinson in Little Rock, Ark., where he was stationed, and they were married Nov. 20, 1942.