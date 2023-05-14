Edward Dale Dahlin

We are sad to announce that on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the age of 64, Edward Dahlin, of Moscow, passed away at Gritman Medical Center. Ed was born to Dale and Claudia Dahlin on April 16, 1958, and was the youngest of three siblings.

Ed attended and graduated from Moscow High School. He married Darla Watkins shortly after graduating and they continued to reside in Moscow. They had no children and were later divorced. Darla remained a close friend to Ed and family members for many years. After doing construction work for a short period of time, he operated and ran Ed’s Body & Finish Shop in Moscow until he was forced to retire due to medical conditions. He focused on auto-body repair and painting. Later on in his spare time, he remodeled mobile homes and turned them into rentals.