Edward Joseph Barbee

Edward J. Barbee passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow from Parkinson’s/dementia. He was 79 years old.

Ed was born in Cottonwood in the summer of 1945 to Eldon and Betty Barbee; he was the youngest of their three children.

He grew up and attended school in Nezperce, graduating in 1963.

Ed married Yvonne Galarneau in 1965 and they were married for close to 20 years. Ed and Yvonne welcomed two sons and one daughter into their lives, Kevin, Michael and Michelle. The marriage later ended in divorce.

In 1986, Ed met Fay Hunter and the two married in 1987; he became a widower in 2008.

Ed worked for Boeing in Seattle from 1966-72, and from ’72 on, he worked as a carpenter and retired in 2000.