Edward Joseph Barbee

Edward J. Barbee passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow from Parkinson’s/dementia. He was 79 years old.
Ed was born in Cottonwood in the summer of 1945 to Eldon and Betty Barbee; he was the youngest of their three children.
He grew up and attended school in Nezperce, graduating in 1963.
Ed married Yvonne Galarneau in 1965 and they were married for close to 20 years. Ed and Yvonne welcomed two sons and one daughter into their lives, Kevin, Michael and Michelle. The marriage later ended in divorce.
In 1986, Ed met Fay Hunter and the two married in 1987; he became a widower in 2008.
Ed worked for Boeing in Seattle from 1966-72, and from ’72 on, he worked as a carpenter and retired in 2000.
After retiring, Ed had plenty of time to enjoy all the things he loved in life: riding four-wheelers with friends and family; spending time in his woodworking shop; fishing or just being out in the boat with family. He absolutely loved his dogs and spent a lot of time out and about walking them — he enjoyed the fresh air and the friendly exchanges he made on the trails with others over the years. Ed was an amazing grandpa and an avid supporter of the grandkids’ sports — he was always so proud.
Ed was a lot of different things to different people throughout his life and he was known for being many things such as strong, hardworking and opinionated, and he was also funny, supportive and kind-hearted.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife Fay Barbee, son Michael Barbee, stepson Rick Hayes, brother Tracy Barbee, father Eldon Barbee and his parents Lee and Betty Pardue.
He is survived by his daughter Michelle Kelley (Mike), son Kevin Barbee (Shelley), stepdaughter Debbie Hightower (Pat), sister Gloria Peterson, brother Ron Pardue (Pat), sister Connie Atkinson (Carl), grandkids, Sierra Kelley, Kendra Kelley, Dylan Barbee, Jordan Hill, and several great-grandkids as well as step-grandkids and step-great-grandkids.
Ed’s family wants to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff at Palouse Hills Assisted Living for their love and endless dedication to Ed and all of their people. They made the last three years of Ed’s life as filled with love and dignity as they could have hoped for. Ed said it best when he said, “They treat me like a king!”
At Ed’s request, no service will be held.