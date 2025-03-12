Eileen Cox

Sept. 20, 1937 — Feb. 26, 2025

Eileen Alice Cox, 87, beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away due to natural causes at Wedgewood Terrace Memory Care on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

Eileen was born Sept. 20, 1937, to parents George and Alice Christman in Miller, S.D. She had two brothers, Richard and Duane Christman, and two sisters Betty and Gene who married brothers who gave them both the same last name of Larsen.

She often spoke about the hardship of being raised in South Dakota on a small farm during the Great Depression but had many fond memories of this time as well. Eileen did well in school showing talent in writing, composing skits and plays, and later went on to attend business school.

Eileen was an amazing woman. Much of her life was devoted to raising her three energetic boys Randy, Ricky and Rodde. While working full-time she managed to always attend the various school activities that her boys were participating in. When she became a grandmother she also did her best to stay involved in the various activities of her grandchildren.

Eileen met the love of her life, Dale Cox, and they were married May 9, 1960. They shared a very fulfilling life together and enjoyed camping, gardening, spending time with their children and grandchildren, and many other activities.

In Eileen and Dale’s later years together, they would load up their travel trailer and spend every summer at Little Boulder Campground in their favorite site close to their good friends, the camp hosts. They spent many days and nights around the campfire, playing cards and dominoes. We all agree that Eileen was one of the toughest people we know. While camping at Little Boulder, she went for a hike by herself and fractured her ankle. She literally crawled over 2 miles of rough terrain, dehydrated and exhausted, and eventually was rescued by search and rescue. This experience did not slow her down and it was not long before she was back out hiking and walking again.

Dale preceded her in death and passed away on Aug. 28, 2010.