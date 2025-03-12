Eileen Cox

Sept. 20, 1937 — Feb. 26, 2025
———
Eileen Alice Cox, 87, beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away due to natural causes at Wedgewood Terrace Memory Care on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.
Eileen was born Sept. 20, 1937, to parents George and Alice Christman in Miller, S.D. She had two brothers, Richard and Duane Christman, and two sisters Betty and Gene who married brothers who gave them both the same last name of Larsen.
She often spoke about the hardship of being raised in South Dakota on a small farm during the Great Depression but had many fond memories of this time as well. Eileen did well in school showing talent in writing, composing skits and plays, and later went on to attend business school.
Eileen was an amazing woman. Much of her life was devoted to raising her three energetic boys Randy, Ricky and Rodde. While working full-time she managed to always attend the various school activities that her boys were participating in. When she became a grandmother she also did her best to stay involved in the various activities of her grandchildren.
Eileen met the love of her life, Dale Cox, and they were married May 9, 1960. They shared a very fulfilling life together and enjoyed camping, gardening, spending time with their children and grandchildren, and many other activities.
In Eileen and Dale’s later years together, they would load up their travel trailer and spend every summer at Little Boulder Campground in their favorite site close to their good friends, the camp hosts. They spent many days and nights around the campfire, playing cards and dominoes. We all agree that Eileen was one of the toughest people we know. While camping at Little Boulder, she went for a hike by herself and fractured her ankle. She literally crawled over 2 miles of rough terrain, dehydrated and exhausted, and eventually was rescued by search and rescue. This experience did not slow her down and it was not long before she was back out hiking and walking again.
Dale preceded her in death and passed away on Aug. 28, 2010.
We feel blessed to have had Eileen as our mom, her work ethic was second to none. She worked long hours at the Majestic café. Later in her life she went to work at the Center Restaurant where she took great pride in treating all of her customers like family. Her business school training kicked in when she went to work as a receptionist for many years with Dr. Steven Nash a local dentist in Lewiston. She treasured her time working there and truly enjoyed interacting with and serving their patients.
She later finished her career as a receptionist for Dr. Brian Howlett a chiropractor in Clarkston. She again valued her interaction with the patients and always enjoyed being involved in customer service.
When Eileen eventually retired, she was able to devote time to her many interests. She loved her garden, entertaining guests, camping and family get togethers. She was considered an expert pie maker and everyone looked forward to receiving their personal favorite pie on their birthday.
She loved to walk and would spend countless hours walking through the Lewiston Orchards with many of her close friends. Many times their walks would end at a local restaurant where they would enjoy coffee together. Eileen also loved to hike and as a member of a hiking club would travel to many popular trails at Wallowa Lake, Coeur d’Alene, Kellogg and Wallace, Idaho. Mom would often walk or hike nearly seven days a week, no matter what the weather.
Eileen was a very active member of the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church. She was actively involved in teaching Sabbath School and volunteering wherever she was needed. Given her love of people she always enjoyed being the greeter at church. She was also involved in the Red Hat Society and loved the fun loving girls in the club.
Eileen loved her children, Randy, Ricky, Rodde, and grandchildren, Trista, Lacie, Stephanie, Megan, Ashley and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Christian, Tristan, Solomon, Jonah, Nevaeh, Isaiah, Audrey and Claire.
Eileen opened her heart and graciously welcomed into the family step-grandchildren Matt, Ambrosia, Tyler, Trevor, Mitch and McKenzie. As we were by her side at her passing, we felt very blessed to be there for her last breath as she was there for our first. As she took her last breath, she gazed with eyes wide open in absolute wonder as Jesus, her forever friend, led her home.
Her family would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for the tremendous care provided to her by all of the loving staff and caregivers at Wedgewood Terrace Memory Care. Their care and concern for our mom and us was very apparent in her final days.
We will miss you. We love and honor you for a life incredibly lived.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be announced.