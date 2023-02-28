Elaine R. Scott, 96, formerly of Clarkston, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. She passed away peacefully at her home in Bullhead City, Ariz.
Elaine was born March 14, 1926, at Nezperce to Ralph and Blanche Kennedy. After graduating from Nezperce High School in 1944, she moved to the “big city” of Lewiston.
She met Cledith “Scotty” Scott while she was working at the Majestic Cafe in Lewiston and after a brief courtship, the two were married June 6, 1944, in Asotin. Scotty was in the U.S. Navy at the time. Because of that, they were able to live in many places across the country including California, New Jersey, Virginia and South Carolina. Scotty was discharged in 1947 and the couple moved to Lewiston.
In 1962, they became members of the First Assembly of God Church, where Elaine taught Sunday school and Scotty devoted many hours working with the youth group.
In 1965, she and Scotty became foster parents and cared for more than 18 children until 1970, when they adopted two of those children, twin boys, age 3.
Scotty was accidentally electrocuted on the job at Potlatch Forests Inc., in September 1970. Elaine raised her new family while volunteering at Head Start and school cafeterias. She also waitressed at several local restaurants through the years.
Elaine spent her later years following our local Lewis-Clark Warrior baseball program. She attended all the world series games beginning in 1986 through 2015, including those held in Des Moines and Sioux City, Iowa.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Scotty, and her brother Norman Kennedy, of San Clemente, Calif.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Rogers (Eddie), of Deer Park, Wash., Dave Scott (Elizabeth), of Bullhead City, Ariz., Doreen Hansen (Ron), of Bullhead City, and the twins, Danny, of Vancouver, Wash., and Darryl, of Phoenix. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Elaine was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She made an impact on every life she touched. If you were fortunate enough to have had Elaine in your life, you were truly blessed.
Per Elaine’s request, she will be cremated and there will be no service.