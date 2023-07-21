Elaine Rose Mustard

Elaine Rose Mustard, 102, of Colton, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Carolstar Family Home in Pullman.

Elaine was born Nov. 6, 1920, in Colton to Jake and Rose (Strong) Kirpes. She grew up in Colton and attended Guardian Angel School and Colton High School. Elaine married Fred Hansen on Nov. 26, 1938 and following his death in 1943 she married Herman (Tom) Mustard in Colton on April 30, 1944.

