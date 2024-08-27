Eldon Boyce Fogleman

Eldon Fogleman, 93, of Lewiston, passed away the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. He was born March 25, 1931, to Mary and Carl Fogleman outside of Phillipsburg, Kan., on the family farm, after his twin brother Elvin. He attended Iowa Union School until he and his family moved to Ontario, Ore., in 1945. The family later moved to Nampa, and he graduated from Nampa High School in 1949. After working for a year as a teller at First Security Bank, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was discharged in 1954, and returned to working at First Security Bank. After starting accounting classes at Boise Junior College, he finished his degree in accounting at University of Idaho in 1960. He worked one year at the State Department of Education as an auditor, and then returned to First Security Bank as an auditor, auditing banks across Idaho. In 1963, while auditing the Wardner Bank, he met Carlotta Woodward, and they were married in 1964. After traveling for several years around Idaho auditing, Eldon and Carlotta found their permanent home in Lewiston, where Eldon was promoted to the Northern District Manager of Auditing. He remained at First Security Bank in this position until he retired in 1994.

Eldon had many hobbies, enjoying both flying and restoring old tractors. He became a licensed pilot in 1970, and owned several planes, the last his beloved Mooney. He often flew to the small towns where he was auditing banks, biking into town. He loved visiting air shows, often flying to them across the Pacific Northwest with his son Eric. For many years he was an avid member of the Civil Air Patrol, participating in many search and rescue operations. He also restored old tractors and was a founder of the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association in Lewiston, serving as the secretary/treasurer for many years. He and the club would often display their engines and tractors at many fairs and parades. Eldon moved to Royal Plaza Assisted Living in 2019, and loved meeting new people, as he volunteered to be on the official welcoming table at all meals to help people become comfortable with their new home. He made many new friends there, and enjoyed living in assisted living for several years.