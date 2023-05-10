Eldred D. Olson of Clarkston, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. Eldred was 80 years old and preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Rose (nee Lehmann) Olson.
He was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. The family emigrated from Canada to the United States in 1954, settling in Portland. Eldred attended La Sierra College in California, later returning to Portland where he completed dental laboratory technician training.
In 1963, he married Winona “Windy” (Olsen) and they moved to Clarkston in 1964 and established a thriving dental lab. The couple had three children.
Eldred had numerous interests and hobbies. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed leatherworking, woodworking and fabricating hunting knives. Eldred was an accomplished inventor and held several patents. He was a second-degree brown belt in karate and taught classes in the Lewis Clark Valley for many years. The family moved to a farmhouse on the edge of town and raised Morgan horses and he taught himself how to make horse harness. Eldred liked collecting and antiquing, and one of his passions was restoring horse-drawn carriages. He was often seen around town giving rides in his buggy. Eldred was also an accomplished musician and played the trumpet from a young age. He taught himself to play other brass instruments as well, including an antique sousaphone, which he often played in church. Being a lifelong Seventh-Day Adventist, Eldred loved to use his incredible storytelling skills to entertain children with Bible stories and lessons about Jesus.
After retiring in 2021 from the Clarkston Denturist Clinic, Eldred enjoyed traveling with his companion of 20 years, Mary Monter. Nature and being outdoors were Eldred’s passions and he loved sharing his knowledge with others. Eldred was an “expert” on hunting, fishing, as well as the floral and fauna of the nearby Blue Mountains and the many rivers and creeks in the area.
Eldred is survived by his three children, Kathy (Olson) Marshall, Gail Olson Laing, and Clint Olson, as well as five grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Rosemarie (Olson Kuhn) Yew and his partner, Mary Monter.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, 1100 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98109.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.