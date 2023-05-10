Eldred D. Olson

Eldred D. Olson of Clarkston, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. Eldred was 80 years old and preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Rose (nee Lehmann) Olson.

He was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. The family emigrated from Canada to the United States in 1954, settling in Portland. Eldred attended La Sierra College in California, later returning to Portland where he completed dental laboratory technician training.