ObituariesNovember 6, 2024

Eleanor Hayes, 91, of Orofino

story image illustation

Eleanor Hayes, of Orofino, entered eternal peace on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. She was 91.

Born to Onis and Magdalene McDaniels on the family farm in April of 1933. The farm was on Sunny Side Bench in Lenore. After attending school near the farm, she continued on to Ahsahka School and graduated from Orofino High School. Eleanor married her high school sweetheart, Pat Hayes. They owned and operated Hayes Foods for many years.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts of all kinds, gardening and socializing. She had a love of all animals, sitting on the porch watching the wildlife which frequented her yard.

She also adored flowers, especially tulips. The Peck Ladies’ group stood out as one of her favorite ways to spend time. She enjoyed every member.

Survivors include her son Tim Hayes, of Orofino, Terry (Harvey) Leach, of Lewiston, Cheri (Scott) Steinmetz, of Orofino; her grandchildren include Kim Leach, Chris Leach Nicole Bonner (Dylan and Ariyah); sister Betty Eckroth; aunt Violet Warman; many nieces and nephews Bob, Steve, Don and Dave Hayes. She also had great-grandchildren, and many of her friends were considered extended family.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Pat; parents Onis and Maggie McDaniels; a brother Jim McDaniels; and grandson Thomas P. Hayes.

There will be no funeral service to respect Eleanor’s wishes. Instead, she wanted people to spend time and have dinner with the people they love.

The family suggests sending memorials to the charity of your choice, animal shelter or to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 911 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204.

Rest peacefully Mom and enjoy those helicopter rides in Heaven.

