Eleanor Hayes, 91, of Orofino

Eleanor Hayes, of Orofino, entered eternal peace on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. She was 91.

Born to Onis and Magdalene McDaniels on the family farm in April of 1933. The farm was on Sunny Side Bench in Lenore. After attending school near the farm, she continued on to Ahsahka School and graduated from Orofino High School. Eleanor married her high school sweetheart, Pat Hayes. They owned and operated Hayes Foods for many years.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts of all kinds, gardening and socializing. She had a love of all animals, sitting on the porch watching the wildlife which frequented her yard.

She also adored flowers, especially tulips. The Peck Ladies’ group stood out as one of her favorite ways to spend time. She enjoyed every member.