Eliza Catherine Robbins, 91, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Clarkston Health and Rehab of Cascadia in Clarkston. She was born May 7, 1931, in Earth, Texas, to Ralph Edward Desmond and Ruby Ethel Vinsant.
She attended school in Spring Lake, Texas, from 1937-1944, Dora High School from 1945-1948 in Dora, N.M., and graduated from Harris Beauty Academy in 1948 in Clovis, N.M.
Catherine met Ray Roland Robbins and the two of them were married Oct. 20, 1948. The couple lived in New Mexico until moving to Lewiston in 1956. Ray eventually passed away Aug. 10, 1993.
Catherine was a member of the Southern Baptist Church most of her life, and the Bible Missionary Church in Lewiston later in life.
She was an accomplished church pianist and singer. She was a life-long member of the Eastern Star. She and her husband Ray were members of the Home Builders Association in Lewiston. They owned and operated R&R Heating and Supply here for many years. Catherine did sewing alterations as a home business, and for the Bon Marche in downtown Lewiston for a short time.
She grew large gorgeous flower beds around her home for many years, and her and Ray always had a large vegetable garden. They had fruit trees for many years, selling some and canning and preserving many fruits and vegetables.
Catherine sold Tupperware for a time and volunteered for causes such as March of Dimes, her and Ray were able to take several vacations and cruises to Hawaii, Tahiti and the Caribbean. Their business at times also included plumbing, gutters and natural gas hookups. They raised four children in Lewiston, and their two sons were employed for many years in the family business.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen (Debbie) Robbins, of Boise, and Kenneth (Billie) Robbins, of Pendleton; daughter, Annette (John) Heston, of Clarkston; grandchildren, Scott and Casey Robbins, both of Boise, Tyler, Alex, Ryan and Shane Robbins, all of Pendelton, Ore., Brian (Connie) Ongstad, of Lewiston, Nathan (Nicole) Heston, of Lewiston, and Breanne Heston, of Clarkston, Johnette Lopez, of Texas, and Amanda (Brian) Lesko, of Lewiston; great-grandchildren, Gunner and Coleson Heston, both of Lewiston, Harleigh Lopez, of Texas, Connor and Alexis Stegner, Ava Lieuallen, Zoey Phelps, Olivia and Grace Ish and Kylie, Caleb, Dylan and Keith Ongstad. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray; son-in-law, Marlin Ongstad; grandson, Trevor Robbins; daughter, Bonnie Ongstad; and great-grandsons Keith Ongstad and Justin Robbins.