Eliza Catherine Robbins

Eliza Catherine Robbins, 91, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Clarkston Health and Rehab of Cascadia in Clarkston. She was born May 7, 1931, in Earth, Texas, to Ralph Edward Desmond and Ruby Ethel Vinsant.

She attended school in Spring Lake, Texas, from 1937-1944, Dora High School from 1945-1948 in Dora, N.M., and graduated from Harris Beauty Academy in 1948 in Clovis, N.M.

