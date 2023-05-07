Elizabeth Ann Norton, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the age of 87. Elizabeth was born Dec. 31, 1935, to William M. Hart and Elizabeth B. Hovey, in Lewiston.
Elizabeth attended grade school in Dixie; the family then moved to Lewiston and she attended Tammany Elementary School. The family moved again to Montana where she graduated from Big Timber High School.
Elizabeth married Roy L. Norton on May 12, 1956, in Lewiston, and together they gave birth to seven children. The family made their home in the Lewiston Orchards and later in the Tammany area.
Elizabeth was employed at St. Joseph Hospital in 1955, first in the hospital kitchen and then as a lab technician.
Elizabeth was a faithful Catholic during her lifetime. She worked a home business doing childcare for Lewiston families. She enjoyed sewing, painting and gardening. She loved the outdoors and spending time in the Dixie area. Elizabeth organized many family vacations and looked forward to sharing these times together.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Norton, on Oct. 5, 2011, and her daughter Linda Schweiger. She is survived by daughters Audrey (Mike) Hall, Eagle Creek, Ore.; Donna Lloyd, Salem, Ore.; Caroline (David) Richards, Eagle Creek, Ore., and Jeanie Norton, Lewiston; sons Larry (Jennifer) Norton, Lewiston, and Bill (Jeannie) Norton, Lewiston; son-in-law Bob Schweiger, Richland; 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
From the family: “Thank you to Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston for the wonderful care you gave to our mother.”
The viewing will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, with a rosary recited at 10:20 a.m., and Mass celebrated at 11 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, ID 83522.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.