Elizabeth Ann Norton

Elizabeth Ann Norton, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the age of 87. Elizabeth was born Dec. 31, 1935, to William M. Hart and Elizabeth B. Hovey, in Lewiston.

Elizabeth attended grade school in Dixie; the family then moved to Lewiston and she attended Tammany Elementary School. The family moved again to Montana where she graduated from Big Timber High School.