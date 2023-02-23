Elizabeth ‘Betty’ J. Waldher

Betty was born May 23, 1928, to Mary E. (Landkammer) and John A. Purcell in Pomeroy, the youngest of 13 children. She was named Elizabeth Josephine.
Like many in the Purcell family, she had a natural talent and love of music that showed through her piano playing, and later the organ, that she shared with many, including her church family.
Betty and Francis P. Waldher were married Sept. 28, 1946, and made their home in Pomeroy, welcoming three children: Mary (Ron), Randy (Lynne) and Wayne (Vicky).
She worked as a bookkeeper/receptionist, but once retired, found her passion for researching family history. Betty and Francis loved to travel and completed their goal of visiting all 50 states during their 62 years of marriage, always taking the time to stop and visit extended family and friends, and do research.
She embraced the introduction of the home computer, and that opened the world to her genealogy search.
As her family grew, she saw her and Francis’ talents extend through their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In 2009, Betty moved to Clarkston to be closer to family and later made many new friends while living at Evergreen Estates.
This past year, she received loving care at Cascadia of Clarkston. Betty passed peacefully, at age 94, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, with funeral services held at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 634 High St., Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Pomeroy. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.