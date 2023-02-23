Elizabeth ‘Betty’ J. Waldher

Betty was born May 23, 1928, to Mary E. (Landkammer) and John A. Purcell in Pomeroy, the youngest of 13 children. She was named Elizabeth Josephine.

Like many in the Purcell family, she had a natural talent and love of music that showed through her piano playing, and later the organ, that she shared with many, including her church family.

