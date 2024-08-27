Elizabeth Q. South

Elizabeth “Susie” South passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Moscow. She was born on March 31, 1938, in Cranford, N.J., to Robert and Jean Heck.
Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Holton and Lyle and their cousins. Her parents, sister and brother preceded her in death. She is also survived by her stepchildren Jamie, Valerie, Randal and Pam, along with many step-grandchildren.
After high school, Susie traveled cross country to the University of Montana where she met and married G Holton Quinn with whom she had two sons. After college they moved to Lemhi County, Idaho. She kept herself occupied as a 4-H leader (large animals), veterinary assistant and later managed the cattle on a ranch, all of which reflected her love for animals.
After they divorced, she married Peter John South in 1976 and they were happily married until his death in 2013. When they moved to Moscow she went back to college and earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience from Washington State University in 1988. She became a faculty member at the University of Idaho until she retired.
Peter and Elizabeth moved to acreage outside Troy in 1986 and enjoyed many years with their dogs, horses, chickens, burro and wildlife. Susie remained here until November 2024, always trying to be independent.
She had many hobbies in life including photography, painting and jewelry-making.
A celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at her home at 1021 Claypit Road, Troy. Bring stories from her life. Snacks and drinks will be provided.