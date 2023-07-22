Elizabeth Yvonne Hart Smith, 91, of Clarkston, died of natural causes Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Los Angeles to Mirian Elizabeth Gileck and Robert A Hart.

She graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1949. She lived in Port Angeles, Wash., through her childhood and met Robert Evans Smith during her junior year in high school. The two of them were married Sept. 25, 1949. Robert had a career in the U.S. Navy and they raised six children while residing in several states including Mississippi, Washington, New Mexico and California.

Tags

Recommended for you