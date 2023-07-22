Elizabeth Yvonne Hart Smith, 91, of Clarkston, died of natural causes Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Los Angeles to Mirian Elizabeth Gileck and Robert A Hart.
She graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1949. She lived in Port Angeles, Wash., through her childhood and met Robert Evans Smith during her junior year in high school. The two of them were married Sept. 25, 1949. Robert had a career in the U.S. Navy and they raised six children while residing in several states including Mississippi, Washington, New Mexico and California.
Yvonne, as she was known, was always smiling. She was a bright ray of sunshine in this crazy world. She spent most of her life creating a fun filled life for her children and supporting her husband in his Navy career. She loved her grandchildren more than anything.
Her family was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities within the church.
Survivors include her husband Robert Evans, of Clarkston; daughter Kathy (John Murray), son Robert (Donna), son Daniel (Mariceil), son John (Tammi), daughter Kelli (Jake Stellmon), son Steven (Pam), bonus son Eddie (Patricia) and bonus daughter Daisy (Bob Weissburg); 34 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren scattered from California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida. She has nieces and nephews too numerous to count.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston. Bishop Dave Brume will officiate. Burial will take place in Texas at a later date.
