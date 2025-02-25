Ellamae Holes, Grangeville artist and businesswoman

June 1, 1938 – Feb. 22, 2025
Ellamae Brown Holes, 86, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. She was born June 1, 1938, in Nampa. She was the fourth of six rambunctious children born to loving, hardworking parents, Senora and Merrill Brown. In the depths of the Great Depression, Merrill commuted between Nampa and Butte, Mont.’s mines. Merrill sent his wages home while Senora and the children farmed.
In 1941, the Browns purchased a farm on Bully Creek by Vale, Ore. It was in Vale that 4-year-old Ellamae realized she was an artist. “My cousin and I were drawing trees. I realized I am an artist!”
Although art education was limited in Vale and Emmett, Ellamae’s teachers recognized her abilities and often assigned her creative projects. Her mother enrolled Ellamae in an adult art class. Ellamae was too young to drive, and their farm was 20 miles from town, so her busy mama drove Ellamae to night school. Ellamae’s first formal art teacher was Louis Peck at Boise Junior College.
At college in 1956, Ellamae Brown first caught the eye of Grangeville’s Gerald Ray “Jerry” Holes as she passed under his dorm window. He thought, “She is the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen!” Their paths crossed again when, inspired by a big snowfall, students created a massive game of “fox and geese.” She ran. He caught her. Later, over steaming hot chocolate, their life together began.
They were married on Sept. 13, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emmett, Idaho. They earned bachelor’s degrees at the University of Idaho, and daughter Jeri Mae was born.
Jerry’s first Industrial Arts teaching job took them to Mountain Home, Idaho. Their son Ray and daughter Carol joined the family. The family returned to Grangeville, where Jerry taught high school shop classes. After school, weekends and summers, Jerry worked at Ray Holes Saddle Co., which they purchased in 1974 and operated for 28 years.
Ellamae worked as a secretary for the newly formed Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association and Martin Marietta Titan Missile Division. She taught home economics at Mountain Home Air Force Base and worked at Idaho County Health and Welfare for several years.
At Sts. Peter and Paul School, Ellamae taught a class of fifth and sixth graders. For six years she taught remedial reading on the gymnasium stage. During the summer, she took graduate courses in reading education to customize lessons for each student. One of her most treasured experiences was when a former student told her, “I can read because of you, Mrs. Holes!”
In 1967, Ellamae and 10 other local artists founded the Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA). She was the last living founding member. Over six decades, Ellamae held every office and supported the area artists in communities and schools. In 1971, Ellamae was awarded the first Idaho County Landscape award — an award she continued to win often over the decades. A few years ago, Ellamae and her granddaughter Sarah Rowley were featured artists at the Main Stope Gallery in Butte, Mont. For years, she and Jerry hosted the Border Days’ “Hole-in-the-Wall Show” at their Main Street mini mall, where her art is still on display.
As young parents, Jerry and Ellamae were members of “The Bridge Club.” In addition to cards, the families often went camping together. The Robinette, Frei, Arnzen, Forsman, Kinzer and Holes families bonded over Jerry and Ellamae’s pancakes with hot strawberry syrup.
Ellamae was active in Sts. Peters and Paul Church, Grangeville Soroptimists, P.E.O., 4-H Art Leader, Den Mother and enjoyed golfing and skiing. She instructed generations of Grangeville junior golfers how to putt.
She and Jerry visited family, friends and saddle customers throughout the lower 48, Alaska, Germany, New Zealand, Puerto Rico and Columbia, South America. They enjoyed golf trips to Hawaii with Bryan and Pat Cash, Al and Carol Arnzen and Tom and Judy Leuck. And they loved to take their grandchildren camping, fishing and tubing on the Selway and Clearwater Rivers.
Ellamae was preceded in death by both parents, her brother Elvin Brown; brothers-in-law Don Holes and Willie Jones; and sisters-in-law Elsie Brown, Peggy Brown and Sallie Holes Aiwohi.
Ellamae is survived by her spouse of 66 years, Jerry Holes; her children — Jeri Mae (Allen) Rowley, of Helena, Mont., children: Sarah Rowley; John (Gabrielle) Rowley; Ray (Lisa) Holes, of Harpster, children: Ray Holes, Jr., Cressis Holes and Vade Holes; Carol (Agapito) Hernandez, of San Antonio, children: Jay (Kim) Hernandez, Susanna (Jose) Moreno, Natalia (Brian) Hidden and Dominique (Danny) Williams and six great-grandchildren. Siblings: Jane Jones, of Boise, Stanley Brown, of Emmett, Merrill (Sandy) Brown, of Hammett, Idaho and Garry (Urania) Brown, of Idaho Falls. Ellamae was “Auntie Mae” to dozens of nieces and nephews. To this day, Ellamae and Jerry are considered second parents by a number of their children’s friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make scholarship memorial contributions to: P.E.O. Chapter B.V. c/o Karen Wisdom, 528 S. State St., Grangeville, ID 83530.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.