Ellamae Holes, Grangeville artist and businesswoman

June 1, 1938 – Feb. 22, 2025

Ellamae Brown Holes, 86, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. She was born June 1, 1938, in Nampa. She was the fourth of six rambunctious children born to loving, hardworking parents, Senora and Merrill Brown. In the depths of the Great Depression, Merrill commuted between Nampa and Butte, Mont.’s mines. Merrill sent his wages home while Senora and the children farmed.

In 1941, the Browns purchased a farm on Bully Creek by Vale, Ore. It was in Vale that 4-year-old Ellamae realized she was an artist. “My cousin and I were drawing trees. I realized I am an artist!”

Although art education was limited in Vale and Emmett, Ellamae’s teachers recognized her abilities and often assigned her creative projects. Her mother enrolled Ellamae in an adult art class. Ellamae was too young to drive, and their farm was 20 miles from town, so her busy mama drove Ellamae to night school. Ellamae’s first formal art teacher was Louis Peck at Boise Junior College.

At college in 1956, Ellamae Brown first caught the eye of Grangeville’s Gerald Ray “Jerry” Holes as she passed under his dorm window. He thought, “She is the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen!” Their paths crossed again when, inspired by a big snowfall, students created a massive game of “fox and geese.” She ran. He caught her. Later, over steaming hot chocolate, their life together began.

They were married on Sept. 13, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emmett, Idaho. They earned bachelor’s degrees at the University of Idaho, and daughter Jeri Mae was born.

Jerry’s first Industrial Arts teaching job took them to Mountain Home, Idaho. Their son Ray and daughter Carol joined the family. The family returned to Grangeville, where Jerry taught high school shop classes. After school, weekends and summers, Jerry worked at Ray Holes Saddle Co., which they purchased in 1974 and operated for 28 years.

Ellamae worked as a secretary for the newly formed Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association and Martin Marietta Titan Missile Division. She taught home economics at Mountain Home Air Force Base and worked at Idaho County Health and Welfare for several years.