Ellen A. (Denny) Sams died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the age of 84. Ellen was born June 19, 1938, to Hiriam and Itha Denny.
Ellen attended schools in Juliaetta and Kendrick and grew up in that area. She went to school with her future husband and the father of her nine children, Ray Sams. After living in Lapwai for several years, the family settled in Kamiah.
Ellen was an avid homemaker and was well-known for her banana bread that she gifted to many friends and family members. Her homemade raspberry jam, which her kids could never get enough of, was the source of many squabbles whenever one of them could talk her into making another batch. Ellen had a long list of people that she made Christmas candy for and the family looked forward to that special treat every year as well.
Ellen is preceded in death by her husband Ray in June 1984, and a grandson, Chet Sams in July 2006. She is survived by her children: Teena (Monte) Wing, Rocky (Ronda) Sams, Louanne (Dave) Fraser, Monte (Laurie) Sams, Randy (Jill) Sams, Susan Tibbets Sams, Roger (Nita) Sams, Shelly (Ben) Tafoya and Michael (Kori) Sams; brothers: Ronald (Mary) Denny and Duane (Lily) Denny, and sisters: Imagene (Dave) Domolecny and Eda Sinclair. Ellen is also survived by 22 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her much happiness. She was so proud of them all.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., in Lewiston.
