Ellen A. Denny Sams

Ellen A. (Denny) Sams died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the age of 84. Ellen was born June 19, 1938, to Hiriam and Itha Denny.

Ellen attended schools in Juliaetta and Kendrick and grew up in that area. She went to school with her future husband and the father of her nine children, Ray Sams. After living in Lapwai for several years, the family settled in Kamiah.

