Ellen “Betsy” Blair Lamb was born the second of four children to Laurence and Mary Ellen Blair in New Jersey. She attended Springfield College in Massachusetts, where she studied anthropology and archaeology. It was there that she met the love of her life, Nelson, whom she married in 1971. During her college years, Ellen enjoyed a variety of activities, including snow skiing, fencing and trap shooting — she was an excellent shot.

Ellen’s love of learning led her to pursue a Master of Divinity at Drew University. Over the years, she held many roles in her professional life — including chocolatier — but her greatest joy came from teaching and the connections she made with her students.

Ellen and Nelson built a loving family together, raising two daughters, Sarah and Becky (Rebecca). In 1982, they relocated from New Jersey to upstate New York, where Ellen worked as a teacher and Nelson served as a pastor. The couple lived in various towns across New York and New Jersey over the years, following Nelson’s ministry work. In 2012, they moved to Seattle to be closer to family. After Nelson’s passing in 2019, Ellen moved to Clarkston in 2020, where she found a supportive and welcoming community.