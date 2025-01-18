Ellen “Betsy” Blair Lamb was born the second of four children to Laurence and Mary Ellen Blair in New Jersey. She attended Springfield College in Massachusetts, where she studied anthropology and archaeology. It was there that she met the love of her life, Nelson, whom she married in 1971. During her college years, Ellen enjoyed a variety of activities, including snow skiing, fencing and trap shooting — she was an excellent shot.
Ellen’s love of learning led her to pursue a Master of Divinity at Drew University. Over the years, she held many roles in her professional life — including chocolatier — but her greatest joy came from teaching and the connections she made with her students.
Ellen and Nelson built a loving family together, raising two daughters, Sarah and Becky (Rebecca). In 1982, they relocated from New Jersey to upstate New York, where Ellen worked as a teacher and Nelson served as a pastor. The couple lived in various towns across New York and New Jersey over the years, following Nelson’s ministry work. In 2012, they moved to Seattle to be closer to family. After Nelson’s passing in 2019, Ellen moved to Clarkston in 2020, where she found a supportive and welcoming community.
Ellen had an incredible knack for making everything brighter and better, always leaving things “cleaner than we found it.” She was never afraid to tackle the messiest of tasks, often volunteering for jobs others avoided. Her favorite color was blue, and she had a green thumb for growing lush vegetable gardens and thriving spider plants. Ellen was also a talented musician, mastering a variety of instruments. Above all, she cherished her role as “Grandma” to her seven grandkids — all boys — and embraced every moment spent with them.
In 2017, Ellen was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma. Despite being given a five-year life expectancy, she defied the odds and continued to live with independence and tenacity. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, Ellen passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family.
She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Zarelli (Kevin Hudson) and Becky Davis, five grandsons (Nale, Cast, True, Mill, Edward), two bonus grandsons (Josh, Matt), and her siblings Bob (Sally) Blair, Joanne Blair (Bob Reese), and Bill Blair (Jenni Light).
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Ellen’s many friends, Elite Hospice, Clarkston Rehab, the Clarkston Senior Center and her First Church of God family for their kindness, care and support. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.