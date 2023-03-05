Ellen Eve d’Easum Cleland Hechtner, the wife of John Howard Hechtner, a lifelong farmer and rancher in the Lapwai area, passed away peacefully Jan. 24, 2023, at Life Care Center of Lewiston from the effects of dystonia and dementia at the age of 86.
Ellen was born March 14, 1936, in Longview, Wash., to Kathleen Frances d’Easum Cleland and Hume Ambrose Cleland. Ellen graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., in 1954, and enrolled at the University of Idaho, joining the Alpha Phi sorority from 1954-56. It was during this time in college she met and fell in love with John H. Hechtner. They were married July 14, 1956, in Tacoma.
John and Ellen began their married life together in Lapwai, where John joined the family farm.
Two sons were born, first David John and then Michael William.
Ellen was an incredibly talented artist skilled in various mediums. Many of her beautiful paintings were hung on the walls in her room at Life Care and throughout their home. She had a great love of all animals, but especially dogs and cats. When the boys were in school, Ellen taught art in 4-H and she served as co-president alongside John on the Lapwai PTA board. She also loved to volunteer as a worker at local elections and took great joy in being a room mother for many years at Lapwai Elementary School. She viewed every child as one to care about. Ellen was also a member of the PEO philanthropic organization. Mom loved to read Stephen King novels and over the years had a very large collection of various authors, all read more than once.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Ann. In September 2022, she lost the love of her life, John, her husband of more than 66 years. Ellen is survived by her sons, David (Lisa) and Michael (Barbara). Additional survivors include grandchildren, Ben (Leah) Hechtner, Anni (Giuseppe) Annunziata, Betsy Hechtner, Jon Hechtner, Alex Hechtner, Nick Hechtner, Jamie (Brett) Cawley and Emilee Brunton; great-grandchildren, Gracie and Quinn Hechtner, Antonio Annunziata, and Gus and Sonny Cawley; along with nieces and nephews.
Ellen was a very devoted wife and mother. She was immensely proud of every member of her family.
A special thank-you to the kind and generous staff at Life Care who Mom considered a part of her family.
Please join us as we celebrate Ellen’s life, to be held March 11, 2023, at Gateway Church in Lewiston. The Hechtner family and Pastor Herb Boreson will greet guests at 9:30 a.m., and the service for Ellen will begin at 10:30 a.m. Coffee and cookies will be served.
In memory of Ellen, the family suggests online donations to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation Institute, in honor of Ellen Hechtner who was diagnosed with the disease approximately 30 years ago. The website for donations is dystonia-foundation.org.