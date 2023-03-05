Ellen Eve d’Easum Cleland Hechtner

Ellen Eve d’Easum Cleland Hechtner, the wife of John Howard Hechtner, a lifelong farmer and rancher in the Lapwai area, passed away peacefully Jan. 24, 2023, at Life Care Center of Lewiston from the effects of dystonia and dementia at the age of 86.

Ellen was born March 14, 1936, in Longview, Wash., to Kathleen Frances d’Easum Cleland and Hume Ambrose Cleland. Ellen graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., in 1954, and enrolled at the University of Idaho, joining the Alpha Phi sorority from 1954-56. It was during this time in college she met and fell in love with John H. Hechtner. They were married July 14, 1956, in Tacoma.

