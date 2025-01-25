Ellen Louise Johnson was born on May 24, 1945, in Lewiston, to Lester Roy Johnson and Murtes Lorraine (Hill) Johnson and passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Lewiston. She married Robert Carriere on May 31, 1963, and had two children, Shannon L. (Carriere) Morgan and Daniel L. Carriere. They divorced in 1984. She later married John Ham and lived in Clarkston until their divorce in 2003.

Ellen grew up loving the outdoors, from riding horses as a child, to camping and fishing with family, picking huckleberries, traveling and going on adventures whenever possible. She was the best Bluebirds and Campfire leader, as all the girls would tell you. Ellen worked at Potlatch in the greenhouse and in housekeeping at the administration building before working at St. Joseph’s Hospital when she retired. Ellen was one of the nicest and sweetest people you could have met. She was known for never saying a bad word about anyone, but was also very quick-witted if she needed to be.