On the morning of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, our sweet mother, Elnora Kreisher, passed into glory at the age of 77.

Elnora May was born to Joe and D’Alice Eberhardt of Lenore, and spent her childhood as the feisty middle child (of five children) on the family farm located on Eberhardt Road. In high school, the family moved to Lewiston where she completed her education graduating from Lewiston High School.