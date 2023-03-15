On the morning of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, our sweet mother, Elnora Kreisher, passed into glory at the age of 77.
Elnora May was born to Joe and D’Alice Eberhardt of Lenore, and spent her childhood as the feisty middle child (of five children) on the family farm located on Eberhardt Road. In high school, the family moved to Lewiston where she completed her education graduating from Lewiston High School.
Shortly thereafter, she was introduced, by her mother, to the handsome young man staying with his mother across the street. She and Robert James Kreisher were married eight weeks later. The couple headed to the mountains of Elk River, where they raised their daughters Kelly Jo and Lorena Kay. As in all things, Elnora excelled as a backwoods wife. Our mother baked delicious homemade bread, grew turnips as big as cantaloupes, canned elk meat, brought home logging event trophies and spent many nights under the stars. She was also known to milk the goat — into a mug — drop in a couple spoonfuls of cocoa powder and stir it up to serve hot chocolate for breakfast on camping trips.
Elnora served as secretary/treasurer for Elk River Public School, and many students have stated over the years that she always made “being sent to the office” a whole lot of fun. She was then employed by the U.S. Postal Service and later transferred to the Lewiston Post Office; working there until she retired.
Mom is survived by her husband Jim Kreisher, daughters Kelly (Larry Stephenson) and Lorena (Grady Wilson), 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Fern Oliver, brother Roger Eberhardt, and a pile of nieces and nephews who all adored her. As a wife she was a loving companion, as a mom she was fiercely devoted, and at a gathering ... she was the life of the party. As one of her grandchildren expressed at the news of her passing, “Heaven got an extra sweet, extra spicy one today!”
As stated in her own mother’s obituary, “Thanks, Mom, for the memories … and the example!”