Eloise Myrn (Dye) Bartlow

Eloise Bartlow went to be with Jesus on Thursday, May 4, 2023. She was 97 years and died of the infirmities of age in the long-term care wing of Garfield County Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1925, to Emory Daniel Dye and Leta Ruby Fitzgerald Dye in Pomeroy. Eloise attended Wilson Country School and then Pomeroy Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating in 1944. She attended Whitworth College for one semester. She graduated from beauty school in Walla Walla, and when World War II was over, she married her high school sweetheart, Ells Bartlow.
The couple returned to Pomeroy, where Ells became the owner-manager of his father’s farm implement business, and Eloise worked as a beautician in local shops. Ells and Eloise raised five children in Pomeroy; Janie (Mike) Field, Jerry (Donna) Bartlow, Scott (Debbie) Bartlow, Jon (Shelley) Bartlow and Jeff (Lori) Bartlow. Eloise was an active member of the Pomeroy Church of the Nazarene where she taught Sunday school and was involved in the mission arm of the church. She led Boy Scouts and Camp Fire Girls groups, and was very active with the Senior Center.
Eloise is survived by 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ells; her daughter-in-law, Donna Bartlow; her son, Scott Bartlow; and a still-born daughter, Jody Lynn Bartlow.
A celebration of Christ in her life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the Pomeroy Nazarene Church.
