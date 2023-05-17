Eloise Myrn (Dye) Bartlow

Eloise Bartlow went to be with Jesus on Thursday, May 4, 2023. She was 97 years and died of the infirmities of age in the long-term care wing of Garfield County Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1925, to Emory Daniel Dye and Leta Ruby Fitzgerald Dye in Pomeroy. Eloise attended Wilson Country School and then Pomeroy Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating in 1944. She attended Whitworth College for one semester. She graduated from beauty school in Walla Walla, and when World War II was over, she married her high school sweetheart, Ells Bartlow.

