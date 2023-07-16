Emily Quinn Fry

Emily Quinn Fry passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at the age of 27. She was born May 4, 1996, in Boise to her parents Lisbeth Randall and Eyron Fry. Starting kindergarten in McCall, the family then moved to Clarkston, where Emily grew to become the beautiful woman that her friends and family love and will always love.

Known to appreciate the great outdoors and all that nature has to offer, Emily loved hiking. Exploring the Sawtooth Wilderness and the Seven Devils with her father were some of her favorites. She enjoyed the many local trails around Clarkston and Lewiston accompanied by her mother and friends, foraging for edibles and flowers. Emily relished riding the waves in the Pacific Ocean, or simply enjoying the scenery at a stream’s edge with a good book. Emily was always the first to dive into the Snake, no matter what time of year, no matter how cold-she was a true mermaid. Her love for animals was exemplified by her caring for injured birds, her friendly pet chickens and adoring cats.

