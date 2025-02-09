Eric L. Wommack

Eric Leon Wommack passed from this life in a fatal traffic accident on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. He was 63 years old. Eric was born in Pomeroy, on Aug. 30, 1961, to Willis Wommack and Margaret Flaten.

​Eric graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1980, and enlisted immediately in the United States Army. He served in the Army for more than 20 years. He attended Grantham University in Missouri where he received a multi-disciplinary associate of arts degree. Eric’s tours of duty included Korea, Afghanistan and Iraq. Eric was proud of his service to his country, loved his family, and moved home to Pomeroy in 2019. At the time of his death, Eric was employed by the Bonneville Power Administration as heavy equipment mobile mechanic.